Unity Charity virtual celebration of hip-hop, community, & resilience to raise funds for Unity’s ‘Hip-hop meets mental health’ programs for youth. Uplifting stories and will feature all elements of hip-hop, including rap, breaking, beatmaking, graffiti, spoken word poetry, street dance, & DJing. This multi-disciplinary hip-hop arts event supports youth programs that develop resilience through positive outlets for stress, mentorship, and connection to peers and community. 7-9 pm. https://bouncebackwithunity.eventbrite.com

The theme for the evening is all about resilience (hence the name, “The Bounce Back”!) The intended impact of Unity’s work is always to help young people develop resilience.