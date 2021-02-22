NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Bounce Back

The Bounce Back

Unity Charity virtual celebration of hip-hop, community, & resilience to raise funds for Unity’s ‘Hip-hop meets mental health’ programs for youth. Uplifting stories and will feature all elements of hip-hop, including rap, breaking, beatmaking, graffiti, spoken word poetry, street dance, & DJing. This multi-disciplinary hip-hop arts event supports youth programs that develop resilience through positive outlets for stress, mentorship, and connection to peers and community. 7-9 pm. https://bouncebackwithunity.eventbrite.com

The theme for the evening is all about resilience (hence the name, “The Bounce Back”!) The intended impact of Unity’s work is always to help young people develop resilience.

2021-03-11 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-03-11 @ 09:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Charity fundraiser
 

Music
 
 

Virtual Event

