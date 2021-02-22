Unity Charity virtual celebration of hip-hop, community, & resilience to raise funds for Unity’s ‘Hip-hop meets mental health’ programs for youth. Uplifting stories and will feature all elements of hip-hop, including rap, breaking, beatmaking, graffiti, spoken word poetry, street dance, & DJing. This multi-disciplinary hip-hop arts event supports youth programs that develop resilience through positive outlets for stress, mentorship, and connection to peers and community. 7-9 pm. https://bouncebackwithunity.eventbrite.com
The theme for the evening is all about resilience (hence the name, “The Bounce Back”!) The intended impact of Unity’s work is always to help young people develop resilience.
Location - Virtual Event
Comments are Closed.