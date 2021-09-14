Election

The Dreams Collection Pop Up

Sep 13, 2021

The Dreams Collection Pop Up

This Saturday, September 18th, music artist, model and creator will be hosting a pop up for The Dreams Collection necklaces.

50% of proceeds will go towards educating a girl in a refugee camps in Adjumani, Uganda, where Amanie was once a refugee with her family.

Drop in to get your necklace, meet Amanie Illfated and put a girl in school!

Kensington Market

202 Augusta Ave

Toronto, Ontario

M5T 2L6

Canada

For more information, email info@amanieillfated.com

www.amanieillfated.com

Date And Time
Sat, Sep 18th, 2021 @ 01:00 PM
to 07:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Charity Fundraiser

Event Category
Benefits

