The Dreams Collection Pop Up

This Saturday, September 18th, music artist, model and creator will be hosting a pop up for The Dreams Collection necklaces.
50% of proceeds will go towards educating a girl in a refugee camps in Adjumani, Uganda, where Amanie was once a refugee with her family.
Drop in to get your necklace, meet Amanie Illfated and put a girl in school!
Kensington Market
202 Augusta Ave
Toronto, Ontario
M5T 2L6
Canada
For more information, email info@amanieillfated.com
www.amanieillfated.com
