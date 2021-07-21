Join us from around the world for this year’s The Endo Network’s Run To End Endo™, taking place virtually from September 18 through 27. Participants will have the opportunity to walk, run or roll distances of 1 km, 5 km and 10 km to raise funds in support of The Endometriosis Network Canada and our ongoing initiatives to raise vital awareness and provide support and educational resources for people with endometriosis and those whose lives it touches. More info and register at https://www.runtoendendo.com