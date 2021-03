A live virtual performance by COLIN JAMES; opening with Canadian recording artist, songwriter, and Sunshine Alumnae, Maddy McKenzie.

The Sunshine Foundation of Canada is a charity that changes the lives of kids living with severe physical disabilities through our dream programs.

WHEN: Friday, April 16, 2021 at 7:30 pm – 8:45 pm EST

WHERE: An online event.

COST: $45 per viewing link

More Information can be found at: https://www.sunshine.ca/events/spring-virtual-fundraiser