The Old Town Review: A Love Letter to Toronto

Annual celebration of the incorporation of Toronto. For the first time in the TYHS’ history, our annual fundraiser will be presented virtually, allowing viewers and participants to join us remotely and take part in the celebration from the safety and comfort of their homes. Local historian Bruce Bell will emcee ghost stories and a Behind-the-Scenes tour, Toronto-based trivia, silent auction and more.

The aim of the event is to fundraise for the Town of York Historical Society and Toronto’s First Post Office whose purpose is to research, interpret, and promote the history of the Town of York and early Toronto, and to advocate on behalf of the preservation of the Town of York’s surviving built environment. 100% of ticket sale proceeds and donations go directly to the Town of York Historical Society and Toronto’s First Post Office.

For the latest on the event, see our event page and follow our social media channels (#Tos187th) http://tos187th.eventbrite.ca