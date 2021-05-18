Toronto Gutsy Walk

Create a team and walk for Crohn’s and Colitis Canada, the volunteer-based charity focused on finding the cures for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis and improving the lives of children and adults affected by these diseases. We are one of the top two health charity funders of Crohn’s and colitis research in the world, leading to important breakthroughs in genetics, gut microbes, inflammation and cell repair as well as laying the groundwork for new and better treatments. We are transforming the lives of people affected by Crohn’s and colitis (the two main forms of inflammatory bowel disease) through research, patient programs, advocacy, and awareness. Our Promise is to cure Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis and improve the lives of children and adults affected by these chronic diseases. We work towards this promise by investing in research, patient programs and services, advocacy and awareness. June 6 from noon-11 pm. gutsywalk@crohnsandcolitis.ca