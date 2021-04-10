Artbarn Online Auction

Toronto Artbarn School 10-day online auction with works by artists Istvan Kantor, Bill Vazan, sculptor E.B. Cox, portraitist Lynn Donohue, Cree artist Rebecca Baird, land artist Alan Sonfist and Toronto-based outsider artist Menno Krant. Artbarn will use the proceeds to continue to fund their Art for Cancer program, scholarships for underserved youth, and for operations which have been challenged by the pandemic. April 10-20. https://maxsold.maxsold.com/auction/toronto-ontario-canada-seller-managed-charityfundraising-online-auction-artbarn-school-eglinton-ave-west-27955/bidgallery