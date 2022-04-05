Tour de Danse: Danceoke Edition is back at Toronto Dance Theatre! For this iteration of TDT’s signature fundraising dance party, guest participants from the community have paired up with one of the Company dancers to learn the choreography from an iconic music video while raising funds to support TDT’s artistic programming.

Come cheer on the participants and watch a screening of their music video debuts as well as a live danceoke performance from the TDT Company, in-person on Saturday April 23 at the Winchester Street Theatre. Enjoy a cash bar and stay after the performance for a party with DJ Andrew Tay.

Apr 23 at 7:30 pm. $40. Winchester Street Theatre, 80 Winchester. tdt.org