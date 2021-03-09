Tour de Danse: Danceoke Edition

Toronto Dance Theatre’s presents the event where a group of guest artists are pairing with company dancers to learn and perform choreography from iconic music videos to raise funds for TDT. The guest artists are enthusiastic members of the community who have risen to this danceoke challenge to help raise funds for Toronto Dance Theatre: David Anderson, Drew Baillie, Carla Robbins, Leslie-Ann Holbrow, Rachel Milanovic, Lindsey Norris-Omelon, James Norris-Omelon, Charles Pavia, Ann Pikar, Cristina Rizzuto, Jody Shulgan, and T.J. Tasker. Virtual DJ dance party to follow. 7:30 pm. Tickets https://tdt.tickit.ca/events/11212. Donations welcomed.