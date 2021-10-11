TTC United Way Fundraiser

Halloween

The TTC Streetcar division is hosting a Scavenger Hunt fundraising event on Saturday October 16th.  The event will start and end at the.

The TTC Streetcar division is hosting a Scavenger Hunt fundraising event on Saturday October 16th.  The event will start and end at the Woodbine loop, (Kingston Rd. and Queen St. E.) and will take approximately 2 hours to complete.   Registration begins at 8:30am and the Scavenger Hunt starts at 9:30 am at the Woodbine loop. Teams will be given clues that will lead them to locations throughout the city ( all TTC related, of course ). They will race throughout the city to these locations and try to be the team that makes it back to the Woodbine loop the fastest. The team with the fastest time, and the team that raises the most money for the United Way will each win a prize pack for four. Everyone who participates will receive a commemorative 100 year anniversary pin.

Location Address - Woodbine Loop ( Kingston Rd. and Queen St. East )

Event Price - $40/group

Sat, Oct 16th, 2021 @ 08:30 AM
Scavenger Hunt

Charity Fundraiser

Community Events

