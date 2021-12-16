Readers' Choice 2021

TVA’s Vegan Book Garage Sale

Dec 16, 2021

7 7 people viewed this event.

We’re moving offices! To celebrate and clear out our inventory, we’re hosting a good old-fashioned garage sale and all of our books will be 50-70% off.

Come visit us at our office at 360 College Street, unit #301 this Saturday, December 18th from 12:00-4:00pm. We’ve got hundreds of amazing books about, and related to, veganism and vegetarianism. Cookbooks, books about philosophy, activism, raising veg kids, real-life stories – you name it, we’ve got it!

Interested in stopping by? Make sure you  RSVP here to let us know you’re coming, and don’t forget to bring your own reusable bag to carry out your haul and snacks.

 

Additional Details

Location Address - 360 College Street, Suite 301. Toronto Ontario

Event Price - free

Location ID - 561230

Date And Time

Sat, Dec 18th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
to 04:00 PM

Event Types

Charity Fundraiser

Event Category

Community Events

