Unlocking the Secrets of the World’s Largest Inland Sea

On September 22, immerse yourself in the magic of the world’s largest inland sea from the comfort of the Miles Nadal JCC Al Green Theatre.

Learn more from the people who live alongside the world’s largest inland sea.

Enjoy the beauty of this marine oasis, home to beluga whales and the southern-most population of polar bears.

Meet an oceanographer who studies Hudson Bay and James Bay.

Join in a magical evening of song, story and TED-talk styles, showcasing film and imagery from the world’s largest inland sea.

Featuring Indigenous Leaders and the Wildlands League Expedition Team, including:

– Alison Linklater, Grand Chief of Mushkegowuk Council

– The Water Brothers on their compelling imagery

– Janet Sumner, Executive Director for Wildlands League on the climate opportunity and challenges

– Sam Hunter on living with polar bears

– Anna Baggio, Conservation Director for Wildlands League

– Award-winning Indigenous musicians Lawrence Martin and Vern Cheechoo and more!