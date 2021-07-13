UnpluggedTogether with The Standstills & Neil Sanderson

Online performances, interviews and live Q&A with The Standstills and Neil Sanderson (Three Days Grace).

Aug 5 at 8 pm. $15. Funds raised will support Healing in Harmony – Make Music Matter’s innovative music therapy program for trauma survivors. http://unpluggedtogether.com

About the #UnpluggedTogether series

#UnpluggedTogether is an exclusive online event series featuring world class artists, candid interviews, and live Q&A to help fuel conversations on mental health and the healing power of music. Hosted by internationally acclaimed music journalist Alan Cross, performances will feature The Trews, The Standstills, Neil Sanderson (Three Days Grace), Cone McCaslin (Sum 41), Ian D’Sa (Billy Talent), Blackbird, Grievous Angels, and more. Fans will also have a chance to interact with the artists in a live Q&A.

See the full lineup at http://unpluggedtogether.com.