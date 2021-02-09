Virtual Black Diamond Ball 2021

For the past five years the Black Diamond Ball has brought together the black community, allies and supporters to celebrate our accomplishments, arts and honor individuals in style. Due to COVID-19, we, like most other events, are moving online and tickets are complimentary.

Obviously, it will not be the gala affair of the past, but we will be launching the new National Virtual Black Diamond Ball – connecting community and people while supporting businesses and arts.

In addition to the Virtual Black Diamond Ball on February 27, 2021, we are supporting Black Business, hosting virtual Masterclasses and workshops, inviting you to visit the Black Business Marketplace, and promoting our #safespace365 program which supports young people.

https://hopin.com/events/black-diamond-ball-2021

Please follow us on IG @blackdiamondballto to keep updated on important information on what’s to come.