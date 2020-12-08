VIRTUAL CITY SHRED – IN SUPPORT OF CHILDREN’S AID FOUNDATION

City Shred and George Sully, Founder of Black Designers of Canada, have teamed up with 6 of the country’s top coaches & motivators from Toronto, Vancouver & Montreal to bring forward an epic collaboration designed to educate and motivate while taking conscious action to support Children’s Aid Foundation, who are working to address systemic issues and support over represented BIPOC kids involved in child welfare.

Virtual Workout Event and Fundraiser on Sat, Dec 12th at noon to help us raise $15,000 and a lot of love by sweating it out as ONE COMMUNITY and donating IF you can.

Link to register: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/virtual-city-shred-fitness-event-in-support-of-childrens-aid-foundation-tickets-130708082393

WHAT’S IN STORE:

One-hour sweat session led by 6 Black Coaches + Trainers from across the country ft. Mobility, HiiT Training, Strength, Mindfulness, Inspiration, Education and tons of awesome prizes, too.

– Rolli Adenmosun (Toronto) – Owner of PHNX Fithouse and Musical Performing Artist known as Ro Joaquim.

– Raia ‘Coach’ Carey (Toronto) – 3x Certified Life Coach who specializes in DNI Training, Corporate Wellness, Mindful Meditations and helping individuals tap into their hidden confidence.

– Jay Jean Paul (Montreal) – Owner of Bully By Nature Boxing and Training Studio.

– Skylar Helm (Toronto) – Functional Strength Coach and Fascial Stretch Therapist with All Day Fit.

-CY Iwanegbe (Vancouver) – Founder of Brio, Wellness Coach, Keynote Speaker, and Defensive Backs Coach at UBC Football.

-Jahmeek Taylor (Toronto) – Firefighter, Former Football Athlete, and Trainer with All Day Fit.

Host: Kevin Yeboah aka Your Mom’s Fav Trainer, Barry’s Canada Founding Trainer.

+ Hear from George Sully, Founder Black Designers of Canada and a Youth Ambassador from Children’s Aid Foundation while uniting with hundreds for a workout filled with motivation, education, a lot of love and SWEAT.

This City Shred Virtual Fitness Event is in support of Children’s Aid Foundation and ‘Walk a Day in My Shoes’, which was created to amplify the voices of some of Canada’s top Black inspiring coaches and motivators within the health and wellness community and shed light on the personal journeys each have experienced on their path to becoming the leaders they are today. To hear more about the participating trainers and their stories head to @City_Chred IGTV.

Pre-download the ZOOM app to your desktop or mobile phone.

*An email will be sent to you the day before the event with details and access code.