Virtual Interactive Couch Party with Our Lady Peace airs Oct 2 at 7pm in support of The Honey Bee Festival

– LIVE Zoom Q&A with the band will take place directly following the show –

WHAT: Our Lady Peace perform in support of The Honey Bee Festival with a LIVE Q&A via Zoom following the show. The JUNO Award winning entertainers have pre-recorded an intimate acoustic performance LIVE in Honey Harbour.

WHEN: Sat, Oct. 2 at 7pm ET

WHERE: Fans can watch from the comfort of their own couch! https://www.honeybeefestival.ca/copy-of-our-lady-peace-tickets

WHY: Proceeds collected from ticket sales will go directly to the Georgian Bay Biosphere, to assist in their efforts to continue to keep Georgian Bay naturally beautiful through education and outreach, with particular focus on the Honey Bee and pollinators throughout the region.