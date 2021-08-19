We Care 2021 Drive-In Night

Join us at the We Care Drive-In and help us raise funds to send kids with disabilities to camp! A fun night of movies, snacks and drinks, a BBQ and ice cream sundaes!

Saturday, September 11 – Show starts at 7:40 PM

Movies: Spies in Disguise and Scoob!

Location: Maple Leaf Foods HQ – 6985 Financial Dr., Mississauga, ON

Sponsored by Pepsico Foodservice, Maple Leaf Foods and The J.M. Smucker Co.

Admission: $50 per vehicle which includes snacks and drinks for 4, a BBQ dinner and ice cream sundaes.

Go to https://wecare-canada.org/event/we-care-2021-drive-in-summer-series/ to find out more and purchase tickets.