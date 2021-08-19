COVID-19

We Care 2021 Drive-In Night

Join us at the We Care Drive-In and help us raise funds to send kids with disabilities to camp! A.

Aug 19, 2021

We Care 2021 Drive-In Night

Join us at the We Care Drive-In and help us raise funds to send kids with disabilities to camp! A fun night of movies, snacks and drinks, a BBQ and ice cream sundaes!

Saturday, September 11 – Show starts at 7:40 PM
Movies: Spies in Disguise and Scoob!
Location: Maple Leaf Foods HQ – 6985 Financial Dr., Mississauga, ON
Sponsored by Pepsico Foodservice, Maple Leaf Foods and The J.M. Smucker Co.

Admission: $50 per vehicle which includes snacks and drinks for 4, a BBQ dinner and ice cream sundaes.

Go to https://wecare-canada.org/event/we-care-2021-drive-in-summer-series/ to find out more and purchase tickets.

Event Price - 50

Venue Address - 6985 Financial Dr., Mississauga, ON

Date And Time
2021-09-11 @ 07:30 PM to
2021-09-12 @ 01:30 AM

Location
6985 Financial Dr., Mississauga, ON, Maple Leaf Foods HQ

Event Types
Charity fundraiser

Event Category
Film

