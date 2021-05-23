NOW MagazineAll EventsWellness Week

Wellness Week

Wellness Week

by
22 22 people viewed this event.

Virtual charity fundraiser hosted by Crafting For a Cure. Each day different events will provide you with the opportunity to engage with special guests and gain valuable physical and mental wellness tips. Wellness Week will also feature a guided meditation session, laughter yoga, a cooking lesson with a professional chef, crafting, and more! 100% of the proceeds will go towards the charity’s efforts, and you can have access to it all for only $20. May 31 to June 4. https://www.craftingforacure.ca/wellness-week

 

Date And Time

2021-05-31 @ 11:30 AM to
2021-06-04 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Charity fundraiser
 

Event Category

Benefits

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.