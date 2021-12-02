White Ribbon Presents Uncomposed: Music Made to Help Men Express Emotion

Join us to experience White Ribbon’s 30th anniversary initiative, where we harnessed the power of music to start a conversation about masculinities, emotions, and ending gender-based violence. With help from a team of musical experts and psychologists, we composed a musical score to help men connect with the emotions they were socialized to suppress. Watch the film premiere and listen to an incredible panel speak about what modern masculinities mean to them.

Featuring television personality Tyrone Edwards.