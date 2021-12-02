Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

White Ribbon Presents Uncomposed: Music Made to Help Men Express Emotion

Dec 2, 2021

White Ribbon Presents Uncomposed: Music Made to Help Men Express Emotion

11 11 people viewed this event.

Join us to experience White Ribbon’s 30th anniversary initiative, where we harnessed the power of music to start a conversation about masculinities, emotions, and ending gender-based violence. With help from a team of musical experts and psychologists, we composed a musical score to help men connect with the emotions they were socialized to suppress. Watch the film premiere and listen to an incredible panel speak about what modern masculinities mean to them.

Featuring television personality Tyrone Edwards.

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Wed, Dec 8th, 2021 @ 7:00 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Charity Fundraiser

Event Category

Music

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine