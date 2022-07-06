Willowdale Donut Day

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Calling all donut lovers!! Join us for NeighbourLink North York’s Krispy Kreme Donut Pop Up on July 13th at 38 Ellerslie Ave.
You can buy a dozen original glazed donuts for $15 or two dozen for $25 with all the proceeds going toward our 415 Food Hub which provides 100+ North York families with healthy and nutritious food!
Order five boxes and enjoy free delivery in Willowdale!
Reserve your box in advance to guarantee your donuts! Purchase at:
www.neighbourlink.org/donutday
Location Address - 38 Ellerslie Avenue
Event Price - $15 a dozen, 12.50 each for 2 or more!