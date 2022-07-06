Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Willowdale Donut Day

Jul 6, 2022

Willowdale Donut Day

13 13 people viewed this event.

Calling all donut lovers!! Join us for NeighbourLink North York’s Krispy Kreme Donut Pop Up on July 13th at 38 Ellerslie Ave.

You can buy a dozen original glazed donuts for $15 or two dozen for $25 with all the proceeds going toward our 415 Food Hub which provides 100+ North York families with healthy and nutritious food!

Order five boxes and enjoy free delivery in Willowdale!

Reserve your box in advance to guarantee your donuts! Purchase at:
www.neighbourlink.org/donutday

Additional Details

Location Address - 38 Ellerslie Avenue

Event Price - $15 a dozen, 12.50 each for 2 or more!

Date And Time

Wed, Jul 13th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM
to 07:00 PM

Event Types

Charity Fundraiser

Event Category

Food & Drink

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine