Wishing Well: A Virtual Wellness Series

Rising Stars benefit events to raise awareness and funds for the Make-A-Wish Canada for children living with critical illnesses. Cooking Class March 13, Embroidery March 27 and Yoga April 10. Cost: $45 per class and $100 for the series. https://makeawishca.donordrive.com/event/839

March 13th – Cooking with Mark Gamasan, Executive Sous Chef of the Royal Canadian Yacht Club. Details on the recipe and more to come. Each event will be broadcast over a virtual video platform and a wellness gift boxes will be mailed out, making this event entirely contactless.

March 27th – Embroidery with Hannah Taalman from Poppy & Pine ( https://www.facebook.com/events/868546357292527/ ).

April 10th – Yoga with J-P Tamblyn-Sabo from Ahimsa Yoga ( https://www.facebook.com/events/929404701129344/ )