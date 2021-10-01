With HeART Fundraiser in support of YWCA Toronto

From October 1-31, support our With HeART Fundraiser, where you can buy amazing art pieces, and 100% of the proceeds from the sales of our artwork will go directly to the programs and services offered by YWCA Toronto.

We created these art pieces with lots of love in our hearts and we are so honoured to donate them towards YWCA Toronto’s work to support women, girls and gender diverse people in our community.

This fantastic organization supports women and their families who have experienced violence as well as women with mental health and substance use needs, women experiencing homelessness, those in need of employment training or looking for affordable housing and more. Send them your love! https://www.ywcatoronto.org

Adele Steinberg: Instagram: @adele_steinberg

Victoria Mateo: Instagram: @victoriamateo_artwork | Website: https://www.victoriamateo.com/

Mishel Schwartz: Instagram: @mishelart2 | Website: https://www.mishelschwartzart.com/

Help us bring more light and love into the world! Thank you so much for all of your kindness!

Amanda Pistillo

Instagram: @amandapistillodesigns