YOUsual Sanity Escape Room

An experience created virtually with fun and interactive elements of an Escape Room challenge connecting the bridge or feeling wherein.

Nov 9, 2021

An experience created virtually with fun and interactive elements of an Escape Room challenge connecting the bridge or feeling wherein one feels trapped in a place with mental health issues. Having said that, with a supportive environment involving friends, family, or both – one can overcome any problem that approaches mental health issue.

In aid of Kids Help Phone.

Additional Details

Event Price - $20.00

Date And Time
Sat, Nov 27th, 2021 @ 11:00 AM
to 01:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Charity Fundraiser

Event Category
Virtual Event

Event Tags

