Youth Assisting Youth Move-a-thon 2021

Fitness Challenge & Fundraiser for Youth Mentoring! Running, walking, golfing, biking, rollerblading, cartwheeling…to hula-hooping. Any way you move counts to help over 400 at-risk kids waiting to be matched with a mentor. Still accepting sponsors and corporate teams.

You can move solo, join a team, or rally your own team to fundraise together! All-Summer long until September 6. Download our Fitness App & Register for free. moveathon.youthassistingyouth.com/register