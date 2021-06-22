COVID-19

Youth Assisting Youth Move-a-thon 2021

Fitness Challenge & Fundraiser for Youth Mentoring! Running, walking, golfing, biking, rollerblading, cartwheeling…to hula-hooping. Any way you move counts to.

Jun 22, 2021

Fitness Challenge & Fundraiser for Youth Mentoring! Running, walking, golfing, biking, rollerblading, cartwheeling…to hula-hooping. Any way you move counts to help over 400 at-risk kids waiting to be matched with a mentor. Still accepting sponsors and corporate teams.

You can move solo, join a team, or rally your own team to fundraise together! All-Summer long until September 6. Download our Fitness App & Register for free. moveathon.youthassistingyouth.com/register

Date And Time
2021-06-22 @ 12:00 AM to
2021-09-06 @ 11:59 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Charity fundraiser

Event Category
Virtual Event

