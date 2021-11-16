Zine Workshop: A Light That Won’t Go Out

Join the Morris Winchevsky School and the United Jewish People’s Order for a secular Chanukah celebration and a queer Yiddishkeit zine-making workshop as well as a fundraising night for Rainbow RailRoad.

This will be an interactive workshop over Zoom with Writer Jess Goldman who will teach us the basics of an eight-panel zine along with the themes of queering the Chanukah story. Jess will share her own creative process, prompt the connections between queerness, Yiddish and the Chanukah story and participants will share their own creative process at the end (though sharing is optional)!

This is a pay-what-you-can fundraiser for Rainbow Railroad. Rainbow Railroad is a non-profit organization that helps LGBTQI+ people seek safe haven from violence and persecution. In 2020, 3,451 people sent in requests for help from all around the world. Over 5000 have done so already in 2021. Will you help move even one to safety? Let’s work together to help another LGBTQI+ person to safety. To make your donation visit: https://www.rainbowrailroad.org/donate-cad

All participants are encouraged to join in on the zine making and will need:

1) Paper

2) Scissors

3) Markers

4) Pencil

Optional: glue, magazine clippings, paint, any other craft supplies!

Come join us for a fun and creative Chanukah celebration and another chance to create community connections!