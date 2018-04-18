National Canadian Film Day: 22 Chaser

22 CHASER follows a desperate tow truck driver who risks everything to become king of the road and piece together his broken family. Q&A with director Rafal Sokolowski and select cast will follow the screening. 7 pm. Free. Passes received through this promotion do not guarantee a seat at the theatre. Seating is on a first come, first served basis, except for special guests. The theatre is overbooked to ensure capacity. Arrive early to secure your seat. Tickets will become available to the public free of charge as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 12.

