National Canadian Film Day: 22 Chaser

Google Calendar - National Canadian Film Day: 22 Chaser - 2018-04-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - National Canadian Film Day: 22 Chaser - 2018-04-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - National Canadian Film Day: 22 Chaser - 2018-04-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - National Canadian Film Day: 22 Chaser - 2018-04-18 19:00:00

Scotiabank Theatre 259 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3M6

22 CHASER follows a desperate tow truck driver who risks everything to become king of the road and piece together his broken family. Q&A with director Rafal Sokolowski and select cast will follow the screening. 7 pm. Free. Passes received through this promotion do not guarantee a seat at the theatre. Seating is on a first come, first served basis, except for special guests. The theatre is overbooked to ensure capacity. Arrive early to secure your seat. Tickets will become available to the public free of charge as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 12.

eventbrite.ca/e/cfc-presents-special-presentation-of-22-chaser-tickets-45000693285

Info
Scotiabank Theatre 259 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3M6 View Map
Free
Film
Google Calendar - National Canadian Film Day: 22 Chaser - 2018-04-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - National Canadian Film Day: 22 Chaser - 2018-04-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - National Canadian Film Day: 22 Chaser - 2018-04-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - National Canadian Film Day: 22 Chaser - 2018-04-18 19:00:00