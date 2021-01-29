Toronto Public Library presents author Cherie Jones discussing her debut novel How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House with Toronto poet and artist Britta Badour. Cherie Jones’ debut novel is in the tradition of Zadie Smith and Marlon James. Set in Barbados, How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House, is an intimate and visceral portrayal of interconnected lives across race and class in a rapidly changing resort town, following four people confronting violence and love in a beachfront “paradise”. Feb 12 at noon. Free. Pre-register https://www.torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT448463&R=EVT448463