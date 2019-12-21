Cherry Bomb: Holiday Queer!

Don your glittering, gay apparel and come get down with us at the last CB of the 2010s! Cherry Bomb resident DJs & co-founders Cozmic Cat & Denise Benson jingle your bells with back-to-back sets of musical goodness from past, present & future. 10 pm. $10.

cherrybombto.com

A 19+ inclusive event for queer women, trans & non-binary folks, and all of our friends.