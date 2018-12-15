Cherry Bomb's Holiday Queer w/ DJ LL COOL WEI
Round Venue 152A Augusta, Toronto, Ontario
It's the last Cherry Bomb of the year and we're filled with Holiday C̶h̶e̶e̶r̶ Queer. LL Cool Wei of New Ho Queen, joins resident DJs Cozmic Cat and Denise Benson to deck the dance floor. A 19+ inclusive event for queer women, trans & non-binary folks, and their friends. 10 pm. $5 before 11 pm, $8 after. facebook.com/events/307577119856954
Festive Season
Queer
Music
Dance Music/DJ/Lounge