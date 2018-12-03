Cherry Trees Band & Friends Fundraiser
Hugh's Room Live 2261 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6R 1X6
Fundraising concert to help drill wells in countries suffering from severe drought. Only $8,500 for 1well that will supply lifesaving clean water to 1000 people for up to 25 years. The Cherry Trees Band supports Water for Life, managed by GAiN - and they release their 2nd CD, AQUA. 8:30 pm. $45, adv $40.
