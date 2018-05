Mirvish presents a production of the iconic musical by John Kander, Fred Ebb, Bob Fosse. A nightclub dancer is charged with murder in 1920s Chicago in this musical. NFL Legend Eddie George stars as Billy Flynn. Opens Jun 12 and runs to Jun 17, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Wed 1:30 pm, Sat-Sun 2 pm. $39-$199.