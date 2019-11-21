Chik White and Gayle Young

Google Calendar - Chik White and Gayle Young - 2019-11-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chik White and Gayle Young - 2019-11-21 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chik White and Gayle Young - 2019-11-21 19:30:00 iCalendar - Chik White and Gayle Young - 2019-11-21 19:30:00

Canadian Music Centre 20 St. Joseph, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1J9

East coast experimental jaw-harp virtuoso and sound artist meets stalwart instrumental builder and composer to create a special aural environment. White’s harp explorations aim to conjure visceral experiences. Young’s tonal soundscapes link natural sound with the musical worlds of tuning and harmony. 7:30 pm. $10-$20. 

cmccanada.org/event/cmc-presents-chik-white-gayle-young

Info

Canadian Music Centre 20 St. Joseph, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1J9 View Map
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
Google Calendar - Chik White and Gayle Young - 2019-11-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chik White and Gayle Young - 2019-11-21 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chik White and Gayle Young - 2019-11-21 19:30:00 iCalendar - Chik White and Gayle Young - 2019-11-21 19:30:00