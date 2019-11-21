Chik White and Gayle Young
Canadian Music Centre 20 St. Joseph, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1J9
East coast experimental jaw-harp virtuoso and sound artist meets stalwart instrumental builder and composer to create a special aural environment. White’s harp explorations aim to conjure visceral experiences. Young’s tonal soundscapes link natural sound with the musical worlds of tuning and harmony. 7:30 pm. $10-$20.
