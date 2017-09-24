Fun-filled day for kids to enjoy a variety of interactive and educational programs and activities. Parents can join in on the fun and take part in activities such as the Zumbathon, arts and crafts, and first aid demonstrations. 9:30 am-4 pm. Free.

The Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre invites families to experience Children’s Day at the J on Sunday, September 24, 2017. This fun-filled day will allow children to enjoy a variety of interactive and educational programs and activities at no cost at all. Parents can join in on the fun and take part in activities such as the Zumbathon, arts and crafts, and first aid demonstrations.