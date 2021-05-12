Chill-O-Rama Horseshoe Tavern

Drive-in and livestream benefit concerts for the Horseshoe Tavern. July 15- The Jim Cuddy Band and The ARC Sound. July 16- Stars with Ellis. July 17- The Skydiggers, The Sadies and Elliott Brood. The series financially supports the bands, their crews, local technicians and videographers, and the venues, while the stage is dark and in lockdown, during a full year of COVID-19. July 15, 16 and 17. Drive-in gates at 6 pm. On sale May 14. $TBA. http://ticketmaster.ca, https://www.horseshoetavern.com

All drive-in and livestream ticket holders will have access to watch a rebroadcast of the show for 10 days after the original event.