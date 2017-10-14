Chinese Canadian History Through The Lens Of Its Art
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8
Curator Henry Lu talks about his exhibition Far And Near: The Distance(s) Between Us, currently on view at the Art Museum of the University of Toronto. The exhibit seeks to make a link between preceding and more recent generations of artists to capture recent perspectives of Chinese Canadian community's historical and cultural evolutions. 2-4 pm. Free.
Info
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8 View Map
Free
Community Events