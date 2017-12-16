Choir! Choir! Choir!
Phoenix Concert Theatre 410 Sherbourne, Toronto, Ontario M5X 1K2
25 Days of Charity! Charity! Charity! sing-a-long concert campaign that benefits 25 (local, national, and international) organizations changing their communities for the better. 7 pm. $25.
universe.com/events/choir-choir-choir-s-25-days-of-charity-celebration-tickets-toronto-7825TK
