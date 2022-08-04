- News
Munira Premji presents her first book, “Choosing Hope: One Woman, Three Cancers” (Mawenzi House, 2020) as a focus for an inspirational talk about dealing with a difficult diagnosis, and overcoming the impossible. The presentation will include a reading, a Q&A, and sharing of coping strategies for major challenges in life. September 27 at 6:30 pm. Free. Woodside Square Program Room.
***Register in person or by telephone, 416-396-8979. Space is limited.
Location Address - 1571 Sandhurst Circle, Toronto, ON M1V 1V2
Event Price - Free