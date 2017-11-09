Chords For Chordoma

to Google Calendar - Chords For Chordoma - 2017-11-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chords For Chordoma - 2017-11-09 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chords For Chordoma - 2017-11-09 19:30:00 iCalendar - Chords For Chordoma - 2017-11-09 19:30:00

Toronto Centre for the Arts 5040 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6R8

Concert featuring  pan-American jazz artists Jackie Richardson, Memo Acevedo, Pat LaBarbera, Dave Restivo, Liz Rosa, Reg Schwager, Memo Acevedo, Chico Pinheiro, Andre Mehmari and others to raise funds and awareness of the rare skull-based cancer. 7:30 pm. $100 (benefits chordoma research at the Canadian Cancer Society).

http://tocentre.com/events/jazz-lyric

Info
Toronto Centre for the Arts 5040 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6R8 View Map
Community Events, Music
Benefits
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
to Google Calendar - Chords For Chordoma - 2017-11-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chords For Chordoma - 2017-11-09 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chords For Chordoma - 2017-11-09 19:30:00 iCalendar - Chords For Chordoma - 2017-11-09 19:30:00