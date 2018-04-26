Chris Harder: Porn To Be A Star

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario

This high-energy solo show follows the bumps & grinds of burlesque beefcake Chris Harder. Featuring a handful of characters and loosely based on his own experiences from a Barbie-loving closeted childhood to a fascinating career in the gay adult industry, Harder takes you by the hand on his up-close and in-your-face search for fame, followers and a place to shine. Apr 26-28, Thu-Sat 8:30 pm. $25.

buddiesinbadtimes.com/event/porn-to-be-a-star/2018-04-26

Info
Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Queer
Stage
Theatre
416-975-8555
