NOW MagazineAll EventsChris McKhool’s Halloween Zoom Kids Party

Chris McKhool’s Halloween Zoom Kids Party

Chris McKhool’s Halloween Zoom Kids Party

by
181 181 people viewed this event.

Virtual children’s song and dance party. Oct 31 at 6 pm. Free. Reserve https://sidedooraccess.com/shows/OpBNeLGNHbk8E6bUVVVw

 

Date And Time

2020-10-31 @ 06:00 PM to
2020-10-31 @ 07:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.