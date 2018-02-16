Christian Dior: The New Look Woman 1947-1957
Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6
Alexandra Palmer, curator of the ROM original exhibition Christian Dior, undresses the sources and designs of Dior’s New Look – with its corsets and layers of petticoats – to explore what it was about it that “made women feel like women again” after the Second World War. 6-7 pm. Free w/ RSVP (ROM admission not included).
Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6
