Christine Montague
Montgomery’s Inn 4709 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario
On Thin Ice – An exhibition of paintings depicting polar bears, which aims to connect this northern animal with a southern audience, while exploring both the wonder they evoke and the warning their changing habitat offers as the world struggles to deal with climate change.
Jan 27-Mar 1, reception 2-4 pm Feb 8, with guest speaker James Kushny of Churchill North Studies Centre, Manitoba. Free.
