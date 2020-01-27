Christine Montague

Montgomery’s Inn 4709 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario

On Thin Ice – An exhibition of paintings depicting polar bears, which aims to connect this northern animal with a southern audience, while exploring both the wonder they evoke and the warning their changing habitat offers as the world struggles to deal with climate change.

Jan 27-Mar 1, reception 2-4 pm Feb 8, with guest speaker James Kushny of Churchill North Studies Centre, Manitoba. Free.

Info

Free
Art
416-394-8113
