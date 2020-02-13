Christine Sun Kim
Talk by the artist. Christine Sun Kim uses the medium of sound in performance and drawing to investigate her relationship with spoken languages and her aural environment. 6:30 pm. Free. Main Hall. This event is part of the 'Hindsight is 20/20' public programming series at the Daniels Faculty. Tickets at eventbrite.ca/e/79022024001
