Christmas Fantasy: Upper Canada Choristers
Grace Church on-the-Hill 300 Lonsdale, Toronto, Ontario M4V 1X4
The Upper Canada Choristers perform five centuries of Christmas music, including Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Christmas Carols, with baritone Bradley Christensen as soloist. Among other highlights: The Boar’s Head Carol arranged by conductor Laurie Evan Fraser and her Noel for the Darkness; the choir’s accomplished Latin ensemble Cantemos singing a 16th century Mexican song in both Spanish and the indigenous Nahuatl language; plus audience carol singalong. 8 pm. $25, children free when accompanied by an adult.
Grace Church on-the-Hill 300 Lonsdale, Toronto, Ontario M4V 1X4
