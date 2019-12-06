Christmas Fantasy: Upper Canada Choristers

The Upper Canada Choristers perform five centuries of Christmas music, including Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Christmas Carols, with baritone Bradley Christensen as soloist. Among other highlights: The Boar’s Head Carol arranged by conductor Laurie Evan Fraser and her Noel for the Darkness; the choir’s accomplished Latin ensemble Cantemos singing a 16th century Mexican song in both Spanish and the indigenous Nahuatl language; plus audience carol singalong. 8 pm. $25, children free when accompanied by an adult.