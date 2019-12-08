Christmas in the City

Google Calendar - Christmas in the City - 2019-12-08 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas in the City - 2019-12-08 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas in the City - 2019-12-08 14:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas in the City - 2019-12-08 14:00:00

Church of the Redeemer 162 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1M4

Christmas concert benefitting The Common Table, Redeemers drop in meal program for people experiencing homelessness and marginalization. Performances by Michael Robert Broder, Jean Bubba , Jill and Mike Daley, Greg Godovitz ,Toby Hughes, The Redeemers, Will Reid, Micheal Rumball and Greg Wyard. 2 pm. Donation, suggested $10-$40.

Info

Church of the Redeemer 162 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1M4 View Map
Festive Season
Community Events, Music
Benefits
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
Google Calendar - Christmas in the City - 2019-12-08 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas in the City - 2019-12-08 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas in the City - 2019-12-08 14:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas in the City - 2019-12-08 14:00:00