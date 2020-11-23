Festive evening learning about the Christmas traditions of days gone by with historian Richard Fiennes-Clinton. Hardly any of the Christmas traditions that we know today were widely celebrated when the Town of York was founded back in 1793, and can instead be dated to the Victorian era. Also, a look back at a time, before the Town of York even started, that Christmas was outlawed and celebrating it was illegal. Dec 17 at 7 pm. By donation. Presented by the Town of York Historical Society and Toronto’s First Post Office.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/christmas-in-the-town-of-york-tickets-125952943645