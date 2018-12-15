Christmas Reception

Join us for our annual gathering at Christmastime with warming refreshments and good company. All the galleries will be open including the new show in the Genesis Gallery, “A Winter’s Poem”. Refreshments offered.

Look also for new work in the Collage Gallery, the Floyd Kuptana Gallery which opened this fall. Seasonal work is to be hung in the Up North and Ascending Galleries. 2-5 pm Dec 15. Free.

https://www.facebook.com/GalleryArcturus