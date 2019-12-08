Christmas Sing & Ring
St John's York Mills Church 19 Don Ridge, Toronto, Ontario
Kick off your holidays with St. John’s York Mills Handbells, Choir and Band at their Christmas Sing and Ring. This family event is an annual tradition. No tickets required. A free-will offering will be collected with proceeds going to charity. Free parking and wheelchair access.
Festive Season
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly
Music
Folk/Blues/Country/World