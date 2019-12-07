Christmas Swing Dance

Dee & The Savoy Band 9 pm to 12:15 am. Beginner dance classes before the Party, Charleston 7 pm, Lindy Hop 8 pm. No prior experience is needed. There is no need to bring your own dance partners. Dressing up or wearing Christmas colours is encouraged but optional. Party $15, $17 with one class, $20 with both, $5 off for full-time students.